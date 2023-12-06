News Briefs

Edwards Appointed to the Special Commission on Unaccompanied Homeless Youth

The Office of Senator Edwards is pleased to announce her recent appointment by Senate President Spilka to the Special Commission on Unaccompanied Homeless Youth (UHYC), which has been reconvened under the Healey Administration.

The UHYC, established through Outside Section 208 of the Fiscal Year 2013 (FY13) Budget and reconstituted in 2014, aims to study and make recommendations concerning services for unaccompanied homeless youth. Its goal is to provide a comprehensive and effective response to the unique needs of this population. The Commission conducts its meetings both virtually and in-person, convening quarterly.

A key initiative of the UHYC is the MA Youth Count, an annual statewide survey that provides valuable data on young adults experiencing homelessness, helping to shape effective responses and policies.

Additionally, the Commission is supported by the State-wide Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprising young adults with lived experience of homelessness, who provide insights and guidance on state-level policies and programming.

“The reconvening of the UHYC is a critical step towards addressing the complex issue of youth homelessness in our state,” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-East Boston). “I am honored to join this commission and am committed to working collaboratively to develop and implement effective strategies that will provide essential support to unaccompanied homeless youth. This is not just a matter of policy – it’s about ensuring the well-being and future of our young people.”

Senator Edwards is eager to collaborate with the Commission, leveraging her experience and insights to help advance the work of preventing and ending youth homelessness in Massachusetts. This issue is a priority for Senator Edwards, who is dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to the support and resources they need to not only survive but thrive.

For more information regarding the MA Unaccompanied Homeless Youth Commission, click on the following link: MA Unaccompanied Homeless Youth Commission | Mass.gov