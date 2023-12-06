Keefe Comes Out on Top in Mayoral Recount

By Adam Swift

There was little change in the vote totals as a result of the mayoral election recount that was held on Saturday.

Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe finished the recount with 4,933 to 4,570 for Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo.

The total number of voters remained at 9,660. Keefe picked up one vote and Rizzo picked up five votes. Write-ins lost seven votes and blanks picked up 1 vote.

The recount went well and had no issues, according to Election Commissioner Paul Fahey. Fahey thanked both Keefe and Rizzo and their teams for their professionalism during the recount.

Rizzo filed for the recount following the Nov. 7 municipal election.

When filing for the recount, Rizzo stated that he and his committee wanted to make sure that every vote was counted and that people who took the time to either early vote, mail in vote, or absentee vote were ensured that their vote was adequately represented in the final total.

Fahey stated that despite many rumors and unsubstantiated claims to the contrary, his office received no calls or inquiries about election irregularities, and that the recount concluded that Councilor Rizzo received a net of four additional votes that were not counted at the Nov. 7 election.

“As I have stated publicly in the past, any individual who has any questions or concerns about their voter registration status or their ballots cast for this election – whether absentee, mail-in, early in-person voting, or voting at the polls – should contact the Election Department by phone, email, or in-person,” Fahey stated.