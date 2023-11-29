Edwards Named Recipient of 2023 Winners Circle Award

Special to the Journal

Senator Edwards is honored to announce her recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC) 2023 Winners Circle Award. This award celebrates distinguished business, community, and civil leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing policies and programs that empower women and communities.

Senator Edwards’ commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of life, including in the workplace, education, and politics, aligns with the MWPC’s mission. Her advocacy for equal pay, comprehensive healthcare, and educational opportunities for women and girls has been a cornerstone of her legislative work.

The MWPC’s Winners Circle Award not only acknowledges achievements but also encourages continued leadership and advocacy in key areas affecting women, including economic independence, political participation, and access to healthcare.

Senator Edwards, considering this recognition, reaffirms her dedication to championing the rights and advancement of women in all sectors of society. She also congratulates her fellow honorees who have shown exceptional leadership and commitment to these crucial issues.

The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing the number of women elected to public office and appointed to public policy positions. The MWPC offers programs that provide women with the tools and resources they need to become effective leaders.