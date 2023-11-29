DeCicco Tells DCR of the Need To Make Revere Beach More Accessible

Among the topics discussed at the recent meeting of the Revere Commission on Disabilities was a report from Chairperson Ralph DeCicco about the need for the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to take steps to make the state’s public beaches, and Revere Beach in particular, more accessible and welcoming for persons with disabilities.

DeCicco said he attended the annual hearing of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission that was held on October 31. He noted that the new DCR Commissioner, former Revere mayor Brian Arrigo, spoke about some initiatives that DCR has begun regarding more informational signage that will be available in multiple languages with the use of QR codes. Arrigo also mentioned DCR is working to ensure more accessibility for everyone, including people with disabilities, at public beaches and DCR properties. Arrigo said that Revere Beach will have 264 feet of new, accessible beach mats so that people with mobility difficulties will be able to go down to the water.

In addition, DeCicco said he also spoke on a few areas of concern that he would like to see DCR implement at all public beaches, but especially Revere Beach, which he presented to his fellow commissioners in bullet-point format:

— The boulevard needs to have more ASL (Audible Signalization Lights) installed. “It is very difficult for anyone to cross the boulevard, but especially people with disabilities such as visual impairments,” said DeCicco.

— “Although 264 feet of beach-accessible mats at Revere Beach is a good start, more are needed. DCR must do a better job of maintaining the mats each day when they rake the sand,” DeCicco said.

— DCR must Implement a better system for, and access to, beach mobility chairs, along with providing more information on how and where to find them, especially at Revere Beach. “DCR also must make sure that there is an adequate supply for use, along with providing a way for people to safely store their own wheelchair or scooter if applicable,” DeCicco added.

— DCR should look at ways to create a family/quiet area on public beaches or properties to accommodate families, especially those with disabilities. “This is done at various sports venues throughout the country,” DeCicco noted.

After DeCicco finished with his presentation, the commission concluded the meeting with the monthly reminder to all residents;

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like to speak to our department directly, please ask to be transferred to the Disability office. If we are unavailable, please leave a detailed message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible. As always, please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting (via Zoom) will be Tuesday, December 12, at 6:00 PM.