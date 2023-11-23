Letters to the Editor

Statement by Mayor-Elect, Patrick Keefe

Dear Editor,

It is truly disheartening, that after having conceded, my opponent has made the decision to pursue an unnecessary and costly recount of an election he lost. Disheartening, but not surprising. Not surprising because this is not the first time Mr. Rizzo has taken such a step. In fact he seems to regularly question the integrity of any election he does not win. This is far from his first recount rodeo. However, this is by far the widest margin of defeat, several hundred votes, he is requesting recount of.

Over the weeks and months leading up to November’s election, we all worked hard to share our vision for moving Revere forward. The fact that many Revere voters chose to vote early and by mail should be seen as a good thing. Let me be clear, more people voting, regardless of who they vote for, is a good thing.

Throughout the campaign, there were no questions or concerns raised about the city’s handling of early voting. Both our campaigns were present and monitored the early voting.

Similar to his past recount endeavors, my opponent will once again be exposed as the candidate whom Revere’s voters have rejected on three separate occasions. As a coach and mentor, I’ve consistently emphasized the importance of winning with grace and losing with dignity.

Regrettably, my opponent has yet to grasp the art of losing with dignity and our city is left bearing the consequences of his fragile ego. Ideally, a swift resolution to this matter will allow us to refocus on the crucial tasks of enhancing our schools and fortifying our community, free from the distraction of this unnecessary exercise in vanity.

Lastly, we will not let this slow us down. In the coming days, our administration will move forward with a transition team and inauguration plans. City Hall will continue to work on behalf of its residents. Brighter days are ahead for our city. May we all look forward to celebrating a bright holiday season together.

Sincerely,

Patrick Keefe

Mayor-Elect

Thank You for Your Support

Dear Editor,

To The Residents of Revere,

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the City of Revere’s Mayor-Elect Patrick M. Keefe, Jr., the RHS JROTC Patriot Battalion, the Mottolo Post #4524 members and cooks, all the wonderful volunteers and servers who came to help with the Annual Veterans’ Day Breakfast and most especially, to our Veterans.

Each year, the Revere Department of Veterans’ Services hosts the Annual Breakfast on Veterans’ Day weekend to honor our military members and their families. It si one of our favorite events to plan during the year, where our Veterans come together to enjoy comradery, conversation, and a delicious breakfast meal. It is a special event where all members of the Military are present, and all Post members are together.

This year, we introduced the USMC tradition of the eldest Veteran, PFC. Vincenzo J. Cannarozzo, U.S. Army/WW2, and the youngest Veteran, CPL. Joseph Singer, USMC/RPD Officer, cut the Veterans’ Day cake together in a very moving ceremony. Special thanks to BI’s, Revere, for providing the beautiful cake to Revere Veterans’ Services for this special occasion.

We are grateful for the presence of our City and State officials, who took the time ot be with al of us gathered. tI si abusy day throughout the State with many ceremonies ot attend, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts ot be at the Veterans’ Breakfast.

The Revere Department of Veterans’ Services looks forward ot planning and hosting many more events ni the future. It si an honor to serve those who have so honorably served our country.

Respectfully, Donna Dreezen

Julia Cervantes Revere Veterans’ Services