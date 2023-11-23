When the Revere High football team takes to the turf field at Harry Della Russo Stadium to meet Winthrop on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, coach Lou Cicatelli and his Patriots, who are 4-6 on the season, will be the underdog against a Viking squad that comes in at 6-4 and that qualified for the playoffs.

However, as the players, coaches, and fans on both sides of the field know all too well, you can throw out the proverbial record books when Winthrop and Revere get together on Thanksgiving to renew their annual rivalry to bring home the coveted Beachcomber Trophy. Regardless of their records, the Thanksgiving Day contest rates as a “second season” for both Winthrop and Revere, with a victory in front of the biggest crowd of the year in itself making for a successful season.

Coach Cicatelli’s crew enters the fray with four wins in their last five contests and are playing their best football heading into the Turkey Day tilt. In addition, our Patriots will be eager to get back on the winning track vs. Winthrop after Revere’s five-game Thanksgiving Day winning streak was snapped in 2022.

With seasonable weather being forecast for Thursday morning, we expect that there will be a large crowd on hand to fill the stands at HDR. We urge both the players and the fans to exhibit good sportsmanship both on and off the field.

We wish coach Cicatelli and his crew the best of luck.

Let’s go Revere — beat Winthrop!!!!