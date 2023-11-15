Ms. Lisa Adding to the New Dimension of the Revere Public Library

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Under new Director Diana Luongo, the Revere Public Library has been revitalized over the past few years. In addition to adding new staff, the Library offers classes for babies, students, teens, young adults, and adults. One of those adding to the revitalization of the RPL is Lisa Ferrara.

Educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Lisa’s journey working with children began 35 years ago. After graduating from Bunker Hill Community College, she had worked at Head Start, Pleasant Days DayCare, Project Children and KinderCare.

After 35 years in the childcare industry Ferrara needed a change. “There was a posting for an Assistant Librarian at the Library. I applied and got the position. A year later I was offered the Children’s Librarian position. I was thrilled. I had always said I wanted to retire as a Children’s Librarian. Who would have thought my dream would come true.”

Lisa runs a sensory group on Tuesdays along with a story time group on Thursday for children ages 0-5. In addition she coordinates a Lego Club and Makerspace Club on Wednesdays for children ages 6-12 as well as a Book Club for ages 8-12. She looks forward to many new programs in the future.

In the meantime, she is enjoying watching daughter, Lindsey, finish up her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Southern University.

The Library, located at 179 Beach Street, is open Monday-Thursday from 8-8 and Fridays and Saturdays from 9-5.

For more information about programs and services, you can send an email to [email protected].