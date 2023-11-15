Mayor-Elect Keefe Announces the Grand Opening of New Haas Health and Wellness Center in Revere

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick Keefe proudly announces the grand opening of the all-new Haas Health and Wellness Center. Covering an expansive 24,000 square feet of renovated gym space, this state-of-the-art facility promises to set a new standard for health and fitness in the area.

“The Hass Health and Wellness Center will serve as a cornerstone for the physical and mental well-being of our residents, fostering a stronger, healthier, and more connected community, “said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Ensuring access to a brand-new facility for our community is paramount. It’s a place that fosters well-being, where individuals of all ages can find resources, guidance, and support.”?

The extensive remodel offers a truly modern and inviting environment for all members. Key features of the remodeled facility include:

Artificial Turf Floors: The first and second floors boast brand-new artificial turf flooring, offering a cushioned and comfortable surface for all fitness activities.

Aesthetic Upgrades: The facility has received a fresh coat of paint both inside and out, creating an appealing and welcoming atmosphere.

ADA Upgrades: The Health and Wellness Center has been designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring ADA upgrades to ensure that everyone can access and enjoy the facility.

Cardio Equipment: Fitness enthusiasts will have access to a wide range of new cardio equipment, including state-of-the-art spin bikes, to help them achieve their fitness goals.

New Technology: The facility is equipped with all-new media, including computers, televisions, and message boards, to enhance the member experience.

Small group exercise: The facility will have four dedicated rooms for small group exercise classes. These specialized rooms will offer a diverse range of classes, including Spin, Yoga, Barre, Step Aerobics, Aerobic Dance, Boot Camps, self-defense, and Boxing.?

With the capacity to accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 members, the Health and Wellness Center is all set to become the go-to destination for individuals seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle. The center will be an anchor in the community, and the City designed the pricing structure to be favorable to Revere residents and employees, making it accessible and affordable for those who call this city home.

For more information, please visit https://www.revererec.org/ or contact [email protected].