Letter to the Editor

On Deck

Dear Editor,

I find myself at a pivotal juncture, positioned as the next in line for City Councilor at Large if a current Councilor at Large decides to step down. I take this role as the “Backup Quarterback” seriously, viewing it as an opportunity to serve the people of Revere. My commitment is to put the people first, and I am ready to wholeheartedly dedicate myself to the betterment of our city. If the call to serve the people comes, I am prepared to answer with humility and a sincere desire to represent the people.

Anthony Parziale