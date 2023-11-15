Rizo, Revere Surge Past Gloucester, 33-21

Quarterback Carlos Rizo threw three touchdown passes as the Revere High football team defeated Gloucester, 33-21, last Thursday night at Della Russo stadium.

Coach Lou Cicatelli’s contingent is 4-1 in its last five games and playing its best football of the season heading into the Thanksgiving game against Winthrop.

Rizo’s biggest throw of the game was a 45-yard connection to Medhi Bellemsieh right before the half, giving Revere a 20-14 lead at the break.

“I don’t think Tom Brady could have thrown that pass any better,” lauded Cicatelli. “Carlos put that ball exactly where it had to be. It’s one of the best passes I’ve seen in a long time. He hit Medhi right in stride.”

Rizzo also had TD strikes to Danny Hou and Giovanni Woodard in a 200-yard passing performance. Woodard had a rushing touchdown and 120 yards on the ground overall.

Cicatelli is proud of the resilience his team has showed the past few weeks of the season.

“With these kids and coaches not giving up, it’s probably one of my better years coaching,” said Cicatelli. “And now we play Winthrop [on Thanksgiving]. They’re very good. I think the game’s going to be a barnburner. We’re excited.”