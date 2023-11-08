Woodard Scores Four Touchdowns In Revere’s 42–21 Win Over Beverly

The Revere High football team continued its late-season surge with a 42-21 victory over Beverly Saturday afternoon at Hurd Stadium.

Giovanni Woodard rushed for a career-best 174 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Revere past its former NEC opponent. Danny Hou rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown.

“Giov had a big day,” said a quite-pleased Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “It was great to see his hard work all season get rewarded with a memorable offensive performance.”

Defensively, Abbas Attoui was one of the main standouts. Attoui recovered a Beverly fumble and returned it 80 yards before getting tackled at the 5-yard line.

“That was a huge play by Abbas,” said Cicatelli. “Beverly was going in for a touchdown. Medhi [Bellemsieh] forced the fumble, Abbas picked it up, and went 80 yards.”

Bellemsieh also led the Revere defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“I think we’re playing our best football of the season,” said Cicatelli. “We’re getting solid efforts from a lot of players. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Revere (3-6) will look to continue its winning ways against Gloucester Thursday (6 p.m.) at Della Russo Stadium. It is the final tune-up before the annual Thanksgiving game versus Winthrop.