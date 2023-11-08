Obituaries 11-08-2023

William John Ducey

Retired Well-Known Bartender at the Dublin Café, Formerly Bonadino’s

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., for William John Ducey, 82, who passed peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by his family, on November 4th. His Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, November 9, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 262 Beach St., Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

William served for 10 years in U.S. Army National Guard as a Reservist. He was employed by Smithcraft in the early 1960’s followed by 20 years at Market Forge where he served as foreman. Bill was a well-known bartender at the Dublin Café, formerly Bonadino’s, until his retirement.

Billy’s happy place was in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He enjoyed the rivers, fishing, feeding the chipmunks and building bonfires at the Ducey Family Inn. Billy especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bill and Sis also liked taking trips, especially to warm locations such as Florida and Bermuda and relaxing at Revere Beach.

William was born in East Boston to Anthony L. and Rita E. (Nesbitt) Ducey and lived in Revere most of his life. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1959 and loved to tell stories about good friends, playing football and basketball.

The beloved husband of 58 years to Rita C. “Sis” (McGuirk) of Revere, he was the devoted father of Sharon Niles and her husband, Andy Niles and Pamela Doyle and her husband, Stephen Doyle. He will be remembered fondly as Papa by his grandchildren: Jillian, Holly and Nicholas Doyle and Caissie, John, Beth and the late Drew Niles. He was the dear brother of Robert A. Ducey of Tewksbury, R. Natalie Pashby of Peabody and Thomas E. Ducey of Laconia, New Hampshire. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Grace Scopa

Retired Kindergarten Teacher

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Friday, November 10th at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Grace B. (Capone) Scopa who died on Tuesday, October 31st at the Hathorne Hill Nursing Facility in Danvers following a long illness. She was 92 years old. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Grace was born in Boston on March 21, 1931 to her Italian immigrant parents, Giuseppe and Letizia (DiPierro) Capone. One of six children, Grace was raised in East Boston. She was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1949.

On June 1, 1952, Grace married the love of her life, John “Jack” Scopa. The couple remained in East Boston, where they began their life together and their family. Grace was a proud mother of her only child, her daughter, Elaine. In 1972, Grace and her family moved to Revere.

Grace later returned to the workforce, as a kindergarten teacher for St. John’s School in Boston’s North End. She spent the next 32 years working with young children at St. John’s. When she retired, she and her husband traveled the world extensively whether on airplanes or aboard cruise ships. Grace also treasured just sitting on Revere beach watching the ocean while enjoying a slice of pizza. She was also well known for her sewing and quilting. She would design and make many beautiful treasures for family and friends. Grace was also well known for the delicious cooking that she prepared.

Grace was all about family and she treasured time watching her grandchildren, and later her great grandchildren, it was her happiest time in her life.

She was the beloved wife of 62 years of the late John R. “Jack” Scopa, the loving mother of Elaine P. Fielding and her husband, Stephen W. of Middleton; the cherished Nonna of Ryan S. Fielding and his wife, Karen of Middleton and Stephanie E. Marchetti and her husband, Matthew of Ashburnham; the treasured Mamanonna of Jack and Charlie; dear sister of the late Mary Strahl, Ellie Kozlowski, Phyllis Longo, Angela DiFlumeri and Ralph Capone. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to New England Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd., N. Billerica, MA 01802 or nepc.org.

Philip “Sonny” Viola

Retired Winthrop School Custodian Known for His Wonderful Disposition and Personality

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Philip J. “Sonny” Viola who died on Saturday, November 4th at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a long illness. He was 89 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Sonny was born in Boston on May 11,1934 to his late parents, Joseph and Phyllis (Delavora) Viola, the only boy of four children. He and his three sisters were all raised and educated in East Boston.

Sonny attended East Boston High School. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean Conflict and proudly and faithfully served his country from 1954 to 1957. He was honorably discharged as a Private 2nd class.

Sonny then began working at A & B Shoes on Essex Street in downtown Boston and then took a position as a baker at Stop & Shop in the production store for over 17 years. Sonny then left to work for the Town of Winthrop School Department as a custodian.

Sonny had a wonderful disposition and personality. Sonny was witty, kind, personable and positive. He was a very big sports fan, especially of the Boston Sports Teams. He was in a Bowling league for many years at Central Lanes in East Boston.

His love for his sisters and their children was very present. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Sonny.”

He was the beloved brother of Marie Graziano of Revere and her late husband, William Graziano, Lucille A. Abate and her late husband, A. Ed Abate and Jean R. Scarino and her late husband, Raymond Scarino. He was the cherished uncle of Cheryl A. Vargus, Charles E. Green and his companion, Caroline Winter and Kenneth Green, all of Revere and the late David W. Green; the treasured grand uncle of Tiffany Green and her companion, Kirk Crowley and Chloe A. Green, all of Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sonny’s Memory to the Jimmy Fund – Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168.

