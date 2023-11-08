RHS Sports Roundup

Girls Cross-Country Aiming for State Meet

Several members of the Revere High girls cross country team participated in the Frank Mooney State Coaches meet this past Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.

“This is a tough course,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “There is no flat area — it’s a never-ending 5K of rolling hills. The race is always tough.”

Sophomore Olivia Rupp was the only Lady Patriot participant in the 10th grade event, finishing 36th overall with a time of 25:20. Three Revere girls participated in the 11th/12th grade race with Rocio Gonzalez Castillo coming across as the first RHS finisher with a time of 23:56 in 97th place. Teammates Afnane Amine finished 119th with a time of 25:12 and Daniela Santana Baez finished 141st with a time of 27:09.

Sinnott and her crew will be competing in the Division 2A State Meet race, also at the Wrentham Developmental Center, this Saturday.

Girls, Boys Soccer Teams Complete Fine Seasons in Tourney

The Revere High boys and girls soccer teams completed their 2023 season with contests in the MIAA’s state soccer tournament.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots, who achieved a sterling 16-1-1 record during the regular season in which they finished in second place to Somerville in the Greater Boston League, came out on the short end of a 7-1 decision to St. Mary’s of Lynn in the opening round of the Division 3 tourney in a contest last Thursday at Manning Field in Lynn.

The Lady Patriots entered the tourney as the 41st seed in D-3, while St. Mary’s, which compiled a regular-season record of 19-6-2, was the 24th seed.

On the boys’ side, coach Manny Lopes’s crew dropped a 4-1 decision at West Springfield last Saturday evening. The Patriots, who compiled a 9-3-3 record in the regular season, were seeded 19th in Division 2, while W. Springfield was the 14th seed in D-2 with a record of 11-3-4.