Six New Councillors, Two New School Committee Members Elected

By Adam Swift

The next session of the Revere City Council is going to look a lot different than it does currently.

Six new councillors were elected to office during the municipal election on Tuesday.

In Ward 1, incumbent and Council President Pro Tem Joanne McKenna easily cruised to reelection, defeating John Stamatopoulos 911-382 in unofficial results.

“I’m very, very thrilled, I worked very hard for this,” said McKenna, adding that she was surprised and pleased by the numbers.

McKenna said there is unfinished business she would like to see completed in her next term, including a community arts center at the old Beachmont Fire Station and the rehabilitation of McMackin Field.

In Ward 2, incumbent Ira Novoselsky won reelection in a close race against Danielle Osterman. The unofficial results had Novoselsky with a 386-339 margin.

“It’s nice to be coming back as the dean of the Revere City Council,” said Novoselsky, who said he is now the longest consecutive serving councillor in the city.

“Ward 2 is a diamond in the rough in the city, and a lot of good things have happened in the last four years and we are looking forward to more,” said Novoselsky.

Novoselsky also congratulated Osterman for putting her name on the ballot and running a hard race.

In Ward 3, incumbent Anthony Cogliandro ran unopposed and was returned to office.

“It’s been just a great day, it really has,” said Cogliandro. “More than anything, I was just happy to see so much positivity out there today. I know there has been a lot of turmoil and a heated election … but I hope this can be an example for future elections.”

In Ward 4, public works director Paul Argenzio defeated Greg Murray. Argenzio said he plans on retiring from the public works department to focus on the council.

In Ward 5, challenger Angela Guarino-Sawaya defeated incumbent and long-time councilor John Powers.

The new Ward 6 Councillor is retired police Sergeant Christopher Giannino, who ran unopposed to replace former ward councillor Richard Serino.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Giannino. “But I’m looking forward to dealing with Ward 6, and I’m already getting the calls which I got before, which is dealing with traffic in the city.”

In the at-large council race, incumbent Marc Silvestri topped the ballot, where he was joined in the winner’s circle by the only other incumbent on the ballot, Anthony Zambuto, as well as Robert Haas III, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, and Michelle Kelley.

Silvestri said he was excited about being returned to office and was looking forward to working with the newly elected councillors.

On the School Committee side, incumbent John Kingston topped the ballot, and will be joined on the committee by incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Aisha Milbury-Ellis and Jacqueline Monterroso. Also successfully making their way onto the committee were Anthony Caggiano and Anthony Mattera.