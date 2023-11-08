News Briefs

MassDOT Announces Second Annual “Name A Snowplow” Contest for Massachusetts Elementary Schools

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the second annual, “Name A Snowplow,” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 vehicles. MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2023/2024 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season. Winning applicants will be announced by December 22.

“This contest is a great way to celebrate the winter season in New England, encourage the creativity of our young people, and to thank all the dedicated members of our crews who keep our roads and bridges cleared during severe weather,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We truly appreciate all the people who work on the front lines regardless of the weather in all sectors of the economy and this is one gesture of thanks.”

“This contest was well received last winter and we know there are many good suggestions out there once again for naming our plows this season,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, “We want to use the contest as a way to recognize our dedicated workforce and at the same time give students an opportunity to have some fun naming plows as it helps connect young people with the public servants who do the work.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, and can be submitted by using an online portal: https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

During the first snowplow naming contest last winter, the winning names were: Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz. These names which were placed on the sides of plow trucks a year ago remain on those vehicles.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2023-24.

Suspicious Fire in Revere Under Investigation; Authorities Seeking Public’s Help; Tipsters May Remain Anonymous

Investigators believe Sunday’s two-alarm fire at a multi-unit Revere apartment building was intentionally set and officials are asking for the public’s help, said Revere Fire Chief Christopher P. Bright, Revere Police Chief David J. Callahan, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” said Chief Bright. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy. We’re asking anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can remain anonymous if you wish.”

The fire at 30 Park Avenue was first reported at 5:49 pm on Sunday and quickly went to two alarms. Firefighters made entry into the building and rescued two occupants who were transported to an area hospital. Dozens more were displaced.

Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence, the Revere Fire Department, Revere Police Department, and State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was intentionally set. Yesterday, investigators returned to the scene and posted flyers with the Arson Watch Reward Program hotline number.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes. All calls are confidential.