Link Logistics Donates $1 Million for Community Projects in Ward 1

Special to the Journal

Link Logistics will be redeveloping a 44-acre Global Petroleum facility along 1A, creating over 600k square feet of logistics space that will create jobs, remove an eyesore from a key city gateway, and bring a host of community benefits to Revere.

Last Thursday, the Link Logistics team provided a $1 million donation to the City of Revere, to be used for community projects in Ward 1. Most importantly, funding will include support for the conversion of the former Beachmont Fire Station to a community arts center. This is the culmination of a year-long planning effort, in partnership with MAPC and a team of community stakeholders, to develop a shared vision for the former Fire Station, which has sat vacant since closing in 2008. Funds will support initial remedial repairs to prepare the project for its end-use as an arts center, which the city hopes will be leased and operated by a nonprofit community partner.

“Link Logistics’ generous $1 million donation supports our vision for the next generation in Revere and demonstrates their commitment to supporting local organizations that will benefit our residents for years to come,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “These funds will pave the way for a brighter, more culturally enriched Revere. We are grateful for this partnership and excited about the opportunities it will bring to our city.”