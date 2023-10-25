Revere’s Single Largest Water System Improvement Project Slated To Begin in Spring of 2024

Special to the Journal

Last week, the City of Revere’s Purchasing Agent, Michael Piccardi, issued an invitation for public bids for one of the city’s single largest water system distribution Improvement projects, ever undertaken, planned for the Spring of 2024, estimated to cost $8.1 million dollars.

Weston and Sampson Engineering had been contracted, on behalf of the city’s Water Department and the Engineering Department, to design and engineer plans to replace over 2 miles of the city’s aging water distribution infrastructure.

During Phase 1 of this program, which is following gas main replacement that has already been completed, the scope of the water main work includes the replacement and installation on of approximately 10,615 linear feet of water mains in seventeen (17) streets in the Library/Sewell Neighborhood section of Revere, including new ductile iron pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants along with addition new hydrants that convey the necessary volume of safe drinking water to our residents as well whole neighborhoods and for Revere’s Fire Department to fight fires during fire emergencies. After Phase 1 completion, granite curbing installation and concrete sidewalk work will commence along with milling and street paving to finalize the seventeen (17) streets in the Library/Sewell Neighborhood Project.

During Phase 2 of this program, the following year (2025), the city will address upgrades and expansion of the stormwater catchment system in this same area of the Library/Sewell Neighborhood. Also associated with Phase 2 is the replacement of almost 1 mile, approximately 5253 linear feet of nearly century old water mains in both Beach and Harris Streets.

Funding for these projects was made possible by a combination of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), MWRA (Local Water System Assistance) interest free loans, and City Council approved bond orders.

Like other cities and towns in this country, there hasn’t been a push to build or replace infrastructure since after the Great Depression and just prior to WW2. Along with other cities, the City of Revere will remain committed to replacing and upgrading the aging and inadequate infrastructure, along with adding additional infrastructure where there is none.