News Briefs

Ninth Annual J. Barry Dwyer 5K Turkey Trot is Set for Chelsea Stadium Nov. 18

The ninth annual J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, November 18, at 10 AM at Chelsea Stadium.

The trot promises to be a fun event for all persons of all ages and abilities, featuring a 5K road race, a 3K walk, and a 400 meter fun run for youngsters 10-and-under. The running course is a USATF-certified 5K with chip timing provided by Yankee Timing. The course is mostly flat with a mild hill on the way out and back. The start and finish is on the track at the Chelsea Memorial Stadium at Chelsea High School.

The entry fee is $25 until November 3 ($30 after Nov. 3). Entrants who register before November 3 will receive a race T-shirt. There also will be prizes, food, games, and music with a post-race party at Chelsea Station.

Proceeds will benefit the J. Barry Dwyer Scholarship Fund and the Chelsea High cross country and track teams. J. Barry Dwyer was a hugely successful and popular cross country coach at Chelsea High, whose teams put together a string of Greater Boston League championships and compiled a winning streak of 35 meets over five seasons in the 1970s.

Among the athletes he coached at Chelsea High were the legendary Bobby Goss (who set the national freshman high school record in the one-mile with a time of 4:23), Eddie Richard and his brothers Jim, Bobby, and Jack, Greg Benson, Richie Bradley, Tony and Paul Roasti, and many others during that era.

For more information and to sign up on-line, go to chelseahightrack.com.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the United States. Each year in the U.S., about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men. Although deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, breast cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall. In addition, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women and Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women. About 1 in every 100 breast cancer diagnoses are found in men in the U.S.

The month of October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health observance that reminds us to be aware of the symptoms and risk factors for breast cancer as well as steps we can take to improve our health and possibly help lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat. Mammograms, x-rays of the breast, are especially important because they may detect breast cancer when there are no apparent symptoms. When symptoms of breast cancer develop they may include:

• New lump in breast or underarm (armpit)

• Changes in size or shape of breast

• Thickening or swelling in parts of the breast

• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

• Pain in any area of the breast

• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

• Redness or flakiness in nipple are or breast

Screening recommendations vary between experts including age to start screening and frequency of screening, but for women at average risk for breast cancer the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends biennial screening mammography from age 50 to 74 years. The decision to start screenings for women who are 40 to 49 years of age should be an individual one. Women with certain risk factors for breast cancer may need to start screening at an earlier age and may need more frequent screening.

There are two types of mammograms: a standard two-dimensional (2-D) image where each breast is compressed from two different angles (top to bottom and side to side), and a three-dimensional (3-D) image, also known as breast tomosynthesis, where each breast is compressed from two different angles as with a 2-D mammogram but in which the machine takes several low-dose x-rays, moving in an arc direction around the breast. While 3-D mammograms are increasing in popularity, it may not be available in all areas.

Find a Health Center is a helpful tool for finding local mammography centers. Check to see that the imaging facility you choose is certified and accepts your insurance. Many organizations offer free mammograms and breast screenings.

Healey-Driscoll Administration to Announce Community One Stop for Growth Awards at Suffolk Downs in Revere

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Executive Office of Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, and Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus will announce the 2024 Community One Stop for Growth Awards at the Amaya Suffolk Downs in Revere, at 10:30 a.m.

The awards will be announced during an event celebrating this year’s MassWorks and HousingWorks grant programs awards, the two largest grant programs in the One Stop. MassWorks is one of the state’s largest competitive grant programs and offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth. HousingWorks provides municipalities with grants for a variety of infrastructure improvements that spur housing development and preservation. This is the inaugural year of the HousingWorks grant program.

The Community One Stop for Growth is an annual program overseen by the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) that provides a streamlined process for cities and towns to apply for 13 state grant programs that spur economic and housing development administered by EOED, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, and the quasi-public agency MassDevelopment. To learn more about the One Stop, visit www.mass.gov/guides/community-one-stop-for-growth.

Celebrate The 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

On December 16, 2023, Revolutionary Spaces is commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with a reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of the People at Old South Meeting House—the very room where the historic protest against taxation without representation was ignited. Attendees will watch as living historians reprise the debate that led to the destruction of tea and immerse themselves in this pivotal moment in our nation’s history by taking on the roles of famous Bostonians. Tickets are limited, and demand is high during this anniversary year. Tickets are on sale to the public as of October 23 until the reenactment date, while tickets last.

“Attendees will experience the vigorous discourse that incited the Boston Tea Party just as it unfolded for the people in the pews on December 16, 1773,” said Revolutionary Spaces President and CEO Nathaniel Sheidley. “We’re honored to engage Old South Meeting House, the birthplace of protest in America, to perform the events of that fateful day. The societal conditions and concerns by which the Revolutionary era was characterized contextualize the procession to the waterfront 250 years ago, the inspiration behind the First Amendment, and our nation’s spirit ever since.”

As the largest indoor gathering space in colonial Boston, the Old South Meeting House hosted a number of meetings about what to do with the East India Tea Company tea sitting in Boston Harbor waiting to be unloaded and taxed. On December 16, 1773, a purported 5,000 men gathered for this final meeting about the controversial tea tax, resulting in Samuel Adams giving the signal that would start the Boston Tea Party. Frustrated and angry, colonists marched to Griffin’s Wharf and dumped 342 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor—a major act of defiance to British rule over the colonists and a spark for the American Revolution.

This event is made possible by Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Commemoration Transformational Partner Meet Boston.