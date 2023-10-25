Public Art Commission Continues Push For Beachmont Fire Arts Center

By Adam Swift

The city’s Public Art Commission is continuing its efforts to help transform the vacant Beachmont Fire station into a community arts center.

At last week’s commission meeting, Elle Baker from the city’s planning and community development department said the city should soon be releasing a draft report on the visioning process for the facility.

The report is being prepared by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Arts and Culture Department.

“The report looks great and I think everybody is going to be really happy with it,” said Baker, adding the draft could be posted on the city’s website this week.

The report takes in input from a number of community planning sessions as well as a community survey.

“Everything has been incorporated, and there are also case studies that are really interesting,” said Baker.

City Councillor and Public Art Commission Chair Joanne McKenna has pushed for the creation of a community arts center at the Beachmont fire station for several years.

Commission and community input have included using the fire station as a place for studio space, community art exhibitions, and other uses.

At some of the visioning sessions earlier in the year, commission members noted The Public Arts Commission members who attended last week’s forum noted that there is a need across the board for performance and exhibition space in the city, as well as spaces where residents can create art.

McKenna has noted that there could be a combination of performance and exhibition space on the first floor alongside artist loft and creator spaces on the second floor.

The Public Art Commission and the city are working out details to secure some funding to make the public art space a reality.

Initially, the city was looking to use $450,000 in Community Improvement Trust Fund money for the project.

Baker said the money will be available, but looks like it will be through a different source that will need the approval from the City Council.