News The RHS Class of 1955 Celebrates Their 68th Reunion At DeMaino’s Restaurant by Journal Staff • October 18, 2023 • 0 Comments The RHS Class of 1955 and spouses: front row: Barry and Myrna Davis, Joseph and Cammy Polidoro,Marilyn DiSalvo, Betty Di Liegro, and Christine Turnbull. Back row: Joseph Cincotta, Gerry Finklestein,Charlie Goldstein, Myrna Ann Saltman, Peggy Dembro, JoAnne DiCarlo, Ed Palladino,Bill Indresano, and Patti Rago. Not pictured are reunion guests, Ray Mercuri and John Wagner. Class Officers, President Gerry Finklestein and Treasurer, Patti Rago.