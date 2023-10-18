On the Campaign Trail: Riaz Garcia Announces Candidacy for Revere School Committee

Special to the Journal

Riaz Garcia has announced his intention to run for School Committee in the Nov. 7 election. The following is his announcement:

“My name is Riaz Garcia and I am running to serve on the Revere School Committee. I am a lifelong Revere resident. I attended the old Kiddie Koop, Garfield, and graduated from Revere High School in 2018. After RHS I studied at Boston University where I graduated with a degree in Economics in 2022, making me one one of the first people in my family to earn a college degree. In my day job, I work as an Analyst at an Investment Management firm in Boston.

As part of my practice, I specifically work with foundations and school endowments, who often invest their money to cover things like operating costs, scholarships/grants, and future buildings/projects. I believe my expertise as both a former student and financial professional can be valuable in helping to shape the future of our district.

I was raised by my Honduran mother who worked as a Nursing Assistant to provide for my older sister and I. Later, our family grew to four when my mother married my Guatemalan father, who works as a car painter. We grew up as long-time renters in Revere. My parents instilled in us the value of our education as one thing that no one could take away from us. I am tremendously grateful for the education I received here in Revere. I was taught by amazing educators, interacted with gracious staff members, and was surrounded by many inspiring classmates.

I am running for School Committee because I believe in our schools and know that we can do more to support our students, families, and staff. If elected, my priorities include recruiting and retaining a more diverse staff, bringing in more trades, improving alumni engagement, and getting our high school graduation rate as close to 100% as possible. I understand the unique challenges of our district because I grew up in it. I know how hard our educators and staff work because I was a student in their buildings everyday. And I know I can deliver for our school district because Revere prepared me to.

I humbly ask for one of your six votes on November 7. Facebook: Riaz Garcia for Revere School Committee Instagram: @garciaforrevere