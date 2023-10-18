Revere High School Earns a Place on the College Board’s AP Honor Roll for the 2022–23 School Year

Special to the Journal

Last week, the College Board announced that Revere High School (RHS) was named to the Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) School Honor Roll, earning a Bronze Distinction.

The AP® School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

In addition to achieving Bronze Distinction on the AP School Honor Roll, RHS also received the 2023 AP Access Award. This award acknowledges the school’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that AP coursework is accessible to all students, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances. The school firmly believes that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue advanced coursework and strives to make this vision a reality.

“Revere High School’s honor of the Bronze Distinction and AP Access Award is a remarkable achievement that reflects the exceptional education our students receive,” said Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “We are proud of the Revere Public School’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence and equal access to educational opportunities. These achievements will not only benefit Revere today but also play a crucial role in fostering the next generation of leaders for a brighter future.”

At Revere High, 48% of students in the graduating class took at least one AP Course and 27% of students in the graduating class scored 3+ on an AP exam and earned college credits.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Bronze Distinction on the 2023 AP School Honor Roll. These achievements are a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, and staff who continuously strive for excellence in education,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, who also chairs the Revere Public School Committee. “Our commitment to fostering a college-going culture and providing equitable access to AP coursework remains unwavering. We firmly believe in every student’s potential for success, and we are committed to helping them achieve it here in Revere.”

In addition, students who earned college credits through Dual Enrollment classes, brought the total to 77% of the class of 2023 leaving high school with at least three college credits completed. Amazingly, 15% of the class of 2023 left Revere High with at least 15 college credits completed, saving the full cost on a semester of college tuition.

Trevor Packer, head of the College Board’s AP program, added, “AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit and placement, and potentially boost their grade point averages. The schools have shown that they can expand access to these college-level courses and still drive high performance – they represent the best of our AP program.”