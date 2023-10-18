News Briefs

Fundraiser Held at Volare for the Good Diner and Hector’s Barbershop

Over the weekend a water main broke underneath Broadway at the corner of Winthrop Avenue.

The break caused flooding damage to the basements of adjacent property, housing longtime Revere businesses, The Good Diner and Hector’s Barbershop.

Candidate for Councillor-at-Large, Anthony Parziale took it upon himself to host a fundraiser to help assist Saber Abougalala and Hector with the costs associated with repairing the damage to their businesses.

Online donations are being accepted through the following link: https://www.facebook.com/100088526187477/posts/292036970423840/

“The event was originally scheduled to be a campaign fundraiser for my campaign,” Parziale said, but “I have decided to turn into a fundraiser to help these guys out.”

The fundraiser was held at Volare on Broadway in Revere, Tuesday night, Oct. 17.

Donations were accepted by the Greg Hill Foundation, who will be distributing 100-percent of the funds.

USS Constitution Museum Hosts Free, Public Birthday Party for “Old Ironsides”

The USS Constitution Museum will host a free, public “Birthday Bash” to celebrate USS Constitution’s birthday on October 21, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., at the Museum in Charlestown Navy Yard.

On October 21, 1797, USS Constitution slipped into the waters of Boston Harbor. While “Old Ironsides” commemorates this event 226 years later with a historic, annual Underway cruise in Boston Harbor, the Museum invites the public to welcome the Ship back to the pier and join in the celebration. The Museum will offer festive activities throughout the day, including USS Constitution-themed minigolf, yard games, and interactive fun for all ages.

“While most people think of the Ship on July 4, we consider October 21st as “Old Ironsides” birthday. Two hundred and twenty-six years ago, Americans boldly dared to dream, build, and launch this remarkable vessel, one of the six original ships of the United States Navy. It is a unique Boston story, too,” notes Museum President and CEO Anne Grimes Rand. “This is where Constitution was built and remains, a living piece of our history that we can still experience. The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State will cruise into Boston Harbor once again, and we want to offer the public a way to experience and celebrate this exciting moment, too.”