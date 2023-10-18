Anthony Cogliandro Heading to Rome for Karate Championships

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere residents cannot think of karate without associating it with Revere Karate Academy. Opened in 1980, by Doreen DiRienzo, the Academy specializes in American Kenpo Karate and Point fighting. Doreen’s son and co-owner, Anthony Cogliandro, has been part of martial arts since he was 2 years old.

39 years later and “still kicking”, Anthony will be traveling to Rome, Italy on October 26 for an international championship.

“I will be teaching and competing in the European Kenpo Karate Championships. The event will include international grading, world class seminars and some of the toughest competitors of American Kenpo from all over the world. It is truly like an Olympic Event where everyone comes to represent their country.”

A lifelong resident of Revere and Ward 3 City Councillor, Anthony, has helped to teach tens of thousands of students that have come through the doors of Revere Karate Academy and has traveled throughout the world to competitions.

“We have quite an extended family. I’ve lived in Revere my entire life. My family, friends and jobs are all in Revere. I love my city so much. Growing up, my brother Joseph and I had an amazing childhood. My mother, Doreen DiRienzo, raised us both as a single mom. She sacrificed for us so that we could both have a great life. We wanted for nothing. At the same time she taught us we have to work for everything we want and need in life. I now own and live in my family’s original home with his wife Andrea and children Riley and Tyler.”

Anthony will travel to Rome and compete in the championships on October 26.