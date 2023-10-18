Lampedecchio Endorses Sawaya-Guarino for Ward 5

Story by the Sawaya-Guarino Campaign

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for Eric’s gracious endorsement. His steadfast commitment to serving the community is nothing short of inspiring. Through his exemplary service, he has cultivated a nurturing environment that fosters growth, connection, and mutual support. The endorsement is as follows:

“I am excited to support Angela Guarino-Sawaya for Ward 5! Angela has been an advocate for the Point of Pines neighborhood for quite some time now, regularly planning events that bring residents together and keeping the community informed. It has been exciting to see her expand her advocacy and leadership beyond the Point of Pines to all of Ward 5, and I look forward to her impact on the city as a whole.”

He’s not only been a role model through his actions but also an extraordinary friend whose kindness and generosity know no bounds. His unwavering support and encouragement have been a beacon of light, guiding me towards success and fulfillment.

Eric, thank you for being an all-around great person. Your integrity, dedication, and warmth make you an incredible asset to our community and a cherished friend. I am honored to have your endorsement, and I will endeavor to uphold the values and commitments we share in service to our community.