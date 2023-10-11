Chelsea School Comm. Chair Garcia Endorses School Comm. Member Jacqueline Monterroso for Re-Election

Story by the Monterroso campaign

“I am pleased to offer my enthusiastic endorsement for Jacqueline’s candidacy for the Revere School Committee. Her remarkable leadership abilities and steadfast dedication to education, students, and families position her as the optimal choice to advance educational equity within the Revere Public Schools system. Her humility, resilience, and experience as the proud daughter of immigrants epitomize the kind of leader that Revere’s community needs. With my experience as the Chair of the Chelsea School Committee, former Vice Chair, and Special Education Administrator, I can confidently affirm that she will wholeheartedly dedicate herself to the challenging yet rewarding work that lies ahead,” said Kelly Garcia, Chairwoman of Chelsea School Committee

“It’s an honor to receive the support and endorsement from our neighboring Chairwoman. I look forward to the continued collaboration with our neighboring cities to ensure all students, educators, and families have access to high-quality opportunities and resources,” said School Committee Member Monterroso.

Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso has also been endorsed by School Committee Member Carol Tye, Revere’s State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Manny Cruz, SEIU 509, and the Greater Boston Labor Council. She is running to further students’ college and career readiness, to strengthen our educators’ recruitment and retention systems, and to increase family engagement. To learn more about her campaign you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.