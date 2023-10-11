Public Sector Workers’ Union Endorses Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Councillor-at-Large

Story by the Jaramillo Campaign

The Service Employees International Union, Local 509 has endorsed Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Council At-Large. The union represents over 20,000 workers across different public and private sectors like the Department of Corrections, Department of Children and Families, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Mental Health, and Family Based Child Care and Early Education Centers among other sectors.

“SEIU Local 509 is proud to endorse Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Council At-Large. Juan has been a fierce advocate for working people in Revere and will bring his experience in city and state government to fight for them on city council. As human service providers and educators, our members trust that Juan will advocate for us and for the communities we work with. We are excited to support him and work with him toward building a stronger city that works for everyone.” – Dave Foley, SEIU Local 509 President

This most recent endorsement comes on the heels of what has been mounting support for Juan’s campaign. He has received the support of local elected officials and organizations. From city councillors who have expressed that they want to serve alongside him on the council to school committee members and state legislators that represent Revere.

“Our campaign is in the driver’s seat because we have built a working class campaign. For working Revere by working Revere. I am honored to receive local 509’s endorsement because their members provide vital services for the residents in our city” said Jaramillo.

SEIU local 509 represents various workers that serve as early education providers, social workers that help people that are aging, and families in need of transitional help. Juan added, “together, we will create policy that enhances the lives of our kids, seniors, and families and I look forward to digging into that work with 509 and its members.”

Jaramillo had a strong showing in the September 19th preliminary election coming in the top five. Of the ten remaining candidates, the top five get elected. Early voting starts on October 21st and will run until the 2nd of November. The last day to vote is Tuesday, November 7.