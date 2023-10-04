On the Campaign Trail: Kathryn Schulte Grahame Announces Run for School Comm.

Special to the Journal

Kathryn Schulte-Grahame has announced her candidacy for Revere School Committee. The following is her statement:

“My name is Dr. Kathryn Schulte Grahame and I am running for School Committee. I am a mother of two children in Revere Public Schools, a university teacher and administrator, and an active community volunteer. I have taught and developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs for both teachers and students for over 20 years. I am an experienced educator and concerned parent who will advocate for Revere’s children and listen to their teachers.

Kathryn Schulte Grahame.

As a mom of two children at the Beachmont School, I am invested in the success of Revere Schools. I am the Treasurer of the Beachmont PTO and have worked tirelessly to develop new programs, innovations, and opportunities within the school. I also was a member of the new Revere High School Visioning Team and supported the advancement of Revere High School.

I began volunteering in schools 20 years ago, partnering with urban public school teachers to develop new and novel lessons for students. Since that time, I have worked in higher education as a teacher, an administrator, and an organizer. For the past 7 years, I have been a volunteer at the Beachmont School. I am a co-creator of an afterschool STEAM club for 4th and 5th-grade students. I sought out grant opportunities and raised over $2,000 to support this club’s goals. Based on what we have learned from this program, my partner at the Beachmont School, teacher Christiane Amstutz, and I developed an educational framework and co-authored a national research paper for K-12 education. We shared our findings and have used the feedback to enhance the Revere Public School STEAM programs.

As a School Committee Member, I will bring much-needed experience as a teacher, an administrator, and a parent to Revere Public Schools. My promises to you are to:

• Always do my research and be prepared,

• Make the parents’ and community’s voices be heard,

• Fight for the educational needs of children and teachers,

• Advocate for modern education tools and resources.

Please give me your vote on November 7 and allow me to fight for you and the needs of our community to support the children, parents, and teachers of Revere.