Gerry Visconti Endorses Patrick Keefe for Mayor

Special to the Journal

Tuesday morning Gerry Visconti and Patrick Keefe stood together to announce Visconti’s support for Patrick Keefe in the race to choose Revere’s next mayor.

“Pat’s motivation is genuine. He understands the needs of our diverse community, and he will work tirelessly, taking on the issues with commitment and dedication to serving all. That is why I choose Patrick as Mayor for my family, my business and the city that I love. Please join me in supporting Patrick Keefe for Mayor of Revere.” Visconti said of his one-time opponent.

Gerry Visconti and candidate for Mayor, Patrick Keefe, Jr.

Mayor Keefe said, “Gerry has been a strong voice for Revere on the City Council. He has always brought a common-sense approach to city government. While we have not always agreed on the issues, our mutual commitment to moving Revere forward has been the common thread tying us together to find the best path forward. As our campaign continues to gain momentum, I am grateful to Gerry for his support and for the trust he has placed in my candidacy.”

With this endorsement, Patrick Keefe’s campaign shows the consolidation of primary voters, coming together to support Mayor Keefe and his vision for moving Revere forward.