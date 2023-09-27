After the Impressive Preliminary Election Results, More Major Unions Back Keefe for Mayor

Special to the Journal

As the Keefe campaign continues its work heading into the November final election, more and more unions join Mayor Keefe in his effort to keep Revere Moving Forward. LiUNA Local 22 and Teamsters Local 25 have joined the Keefe campaign in the march to victory in November.

“I am honored by the outpouring of support I have received from these two great unions. The Laborers and the Teamsters know how to roll up their sleeves and get to work, and their support is a clear signal that my administration also isn’t afraid to do the hard work on behalf of the people of Revere.” Keefe said in a statement about these endorsements. “Every day I talk with residents across our great city about how way can continue to improve the work of City Hall. I believe in building a broad coalition to work together for Revere, and these two unions certainly add to that coalition.”