McKenna, Stamatopoulos Advance in Ward 1

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna has earned a well-deserved reputation as a hard-working city official in her eight years in office. McKenna brought that work ethic to her campaign in the preliminary election, and the voters responded positively in huge numbers.

McKenna received 676 votes to handily top a field of three candidates. John Joseph Stamatopoulos was second with 235 votes. Brian Averback was third with 69 votes.

McKenna and Stamatopoulos move on to general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“I want to thank all my supporters and friends for voting for me and the confidence they have in me as their city councillor,” said McKenna. “I’ve worked so hard in my eight years on the Council, and I am still working hard. I will continue to do what I feel is in the best interests of my constituents in Ward 1 and I look forward to meeting with them and discussing the issues that are most important to them during my campaign for re-election.”