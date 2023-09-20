Sisterly Bond Is the Foundation of RHS Field Hockey Team

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Throughout the years, RHS Field Hockey has made history including an historic run during the 2019 season. During that season, the team returned to the postseason after almost 30 years. This season, the team is making history off the field. The 2023 squad led by first year Head Coach Alex Butler and Assistant Coach Hanneliese Scheel has to be extra vigilant with their scorebooks and rosters. The reason being is that this year’s team has four sets of siblings. Four upperclassman, Senior Bella Stamatopoulos, Senior Briana Mendieta, Senior Olivia Morris and Junior Ana Kalliavas have taken their young siblings under their wings on the field. The girls are joined by younger sisters, Sophomore Gemma Stamatopoulos, Sophomore Isabella Mendieta, Sophomore Ava Morris, and team manager and future Lady Pat 8th grader ZiZi Kalliavas. They say sibling rivalry often leads to the best competition. Hopefully this year, it will lead to a return to the playoffs for the Lady Pats squad.