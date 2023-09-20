RHS Sports Roundup

Two Victories for RHS Girls Soccer

The Revere High girls soccer team chalked up a pair of impressive victories this past week.

Last Wednesday, coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew hosted Boston Collegiate Charter School and earned a 4-0 triumph. Freshman Kesley Morales scored her first varsity goal on a penalty kick. Also reaching the back of the ‘Canes’ net were senior defender Ari Pina; Jessica Galvez, with an assist from Sandra Torres; and Erika Mejia, with an assist from Nataly Olivia.

Lady Patriot goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat recorded her second shutout of the season.

“Their goalie played great. We had a ton of chances but couldn’t finish,” noted O’Donnell. “We had great play from our midfielders, Sandra Torres, Erika Mejia, Jessica Galvez, and Catalina Chizavo.”

The following day, the Lady Patriots had more success in the finishing department, pouring in seven goals in a 7-0 blanking of Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English. Samarah Paiva struck for two goals, with Ari Pina, Giselle Salvado, Catalina Chizavo, Nataly Oliva, and Adriana Cataldo (her first career goal) also reaching the back of the Lady Bulldogs’ net.

“We had great play from senior Karla Robles, Jamiy Gomez, and Giselle Portillo, all of whom showed true leadership on the field,” said O’Donnell.

“Grace Ramirez, Kathy Granados, Kaylin Folgar, Salma Zahraoui, Emily Torres, and Amilee Hernandez all got to show off their skills in this game. They showed hustle and determination to win,” added O’Donnell.

Freshman Ajsi Balla and Sekkat earned the combined shut-out in goal, with both making some superb saves.

O’Donnell and her crew were scheduled to meet GBL foe Everett yesterday (Tuesday) and will make the short trek down Broadway to GBL rival Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday). They will travel to GBL opponent Medford next Tuesday.

Revere Boys Soccer Stands at 3-0 in GBL

The Revere High boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a pair of 2-1 victories over Greater Boston League rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English this past week.

Coach Manny Lopes and his crew were set to engage in their toughest encounter thus far when they hosted Everett yesterday (Tuesday). Both the Patriots and the Crimson Tide were undefeated entering the fray, with Everett, the defending GBL champion, coming off a pair of big victories over Malden (6-1) and Chelsea (6-3).

The Revere boys will hoist Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) and will entertain Medford next Tuesday.

Revere/Malden Golf Opens With Two Wins

The Revere and Malden High School co-op golf team started its season on a winning note with victories in its opening two matches this past week.

Coach Brandon Pezzuto’s opened their season with a match at Gannon Golf Course against Lynn Classical and came away on the upside of a 44-28 final score.

Among the highlights for the Patriot/Tornadoes were the performances of #1 Chris Macdonald and #2 Matt Lacroix, both of whom won their matches against their Classical counterparts in convincing fashion by scores of 6.5-2.5.

Frankie Annunziata, playing in the #4 slot, won his match handily, 7.5-1.5. Jonathan Wells at #5 and captain Saul Kruckenberg at #7 tied their matches. Jacob Simonelli won his match by a score of 5-4 at #6. Freshman Tommy Cronin won his match with the largest margin of the day, 8-1, in the #8 spot.

Pezzuto’s crew made it two in a row on Thursday when they hosted a match against Everett at Stoneham Oaks and recorded a 49-23 victory.

“We are very excited to have so much intrasquad competition this year, as it challenges our team to continue to improve each day,” said Pezzuto. “The coaching staff has been impressed by the focus on improvement our team has demonstrated. Each day the kids take 2-3 pointers regarding strategy or fundamentals that they implement into their games in the pursuit of developing into more complete golfers.”

The 2023 squad is led by a trio of captains: Ollie Svendsen of Revere, Saul Kruckenberg of Malden, and Ryan Coggswell of Malden.

“Our team is filled with great leadership by both seniors and underclassmen alike,” said Pezzuto, who added that Frankie Annunziata of Revere, Jonathan Wells of Revere, and Christopher MacDonald of Malden are other key members of the team.

Girls Volleyball Team Fights Hard vs. English

Although the Revere High volleyball team fell short in its recent matches this past week, first-year head coach Emilie Hostetter’s crew has been fighting hard against its opponents.

Most notably, last Wednesday the Lady Patriots narrowly dropped a 3-2 decision to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English in a see-saw battle that went down to the wire. Revere won the first and fourth sets by scores of 28-26 and 25-16, while English took the second and third sets (25-18 and 25-15) before winning the fifth and deciding set by the slimmest of margins, 15-13.

Two days later, the Lady Patriots won a set before falling to Lowell Catholic, 3-1.

“Our setters, Susan Lemus Chavez and Bianca Rincon, have been key in assisting with kills,” said Hostetter. “In the match with English, outside hitter Hadassa Dias had five kills and in the contest with Lowell Catholic, Liv Yuong had five kills and Lea Doucette had four kills. Susan Lemus Chavez had four aces in the Lowell Catholic match.”

Hostetter and her crew are scheduled to take on four GBL foes this week: at Chelsea today (Wednesday), hosting Malden on Friday; and trekking to Somerville next Monday and to Everett next Wednesday.