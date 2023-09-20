Revere Library Introduces Fall Programs

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As summer winds down, the Revere Public Library is continuing its commitment to the community. As Revere students return to school, many new and returning programs are up and running at the RPL for readers and learners of all ages.

For teens ages 13 and older, there is a Teen Coloring class on Tuesdays from 4-5 and a Homework Club on Wednesday from 4-5. For younger children and young teens, Crafternoon is offered on Fridays from 3-4 and Maker Space on Wednesdays from 3-4 for students ages 6-12. In addition, the Library offers classes for the littlest learners with Sensory classes on Tuesdays from 11-12 and Story Time on Thursdays from 11-12 for toddlers ages 0-5. In addition, the Library offers Book Clubs for both elementary students and adults throughout the fall. ESL classes will also begin this month from 9-11 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Anyone is able to get a Library card with an ID and proof of residence. Through the NOBLE Library system, books and periodicals can be borrowed for up to 21 days and videos, CDs, and DVDs for three days. There is an after hours book drop also available near the entrance of the Children’s Library.

In addition to programs and the Noble Library System, there are printing, copying and faxing services available for a small fee. In addition, the Library offers passes (some offering discounts) for the Boston Children’s Museum, Harvard Museum of Natural History, House of Seven Gables, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, New England Aquarium, Peabody Essex Museum, U.S.S. Constitution Museum, and Zoo New England.

According to Director Diana Durbano Luongo, “Revere Public Library is dedicated to meeting the recognized and perceived recreation, information and educational needs of the community through providing access to traditional and modern library materials and services. The Revere Public Library seeks to provide popular and educational materials in a variety of formats for library patrons of all ages through its own collection and through cooperative borrowing agreements as a member of NOBLE (The North of Boston Library Exchange) and its association with the MLS (The Massachusetts Library System).The Director, Staff and Board of Trustees fully support The American Library Association Bill of Rights in carrying out the library’s mission.”

The Library, located at 179 Beach Street, is open Monday-Thursday from 8-8 and Fridays and Saturdays from 9-5.

For more information about programs and services, you can send an email to [email protected].