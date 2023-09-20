Biasella for Revere School Committee Campaign Invites You To Join Standout

Special to the Journal

The Committee to Elect Vanessa Biasella for Revere School Committee invites you to show your support for her campaign this coming Saturday, September 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the corner of Revere Street and Broadway. Wear purple, white, or yellow if you have it. This is a family event. All are welcome. For more information about Vanessa and her campaign, please visit biasellacommittee.com. You are also welcome to email [email protected]. We are on Facebook too and you can find us at Committee to Elect Vanessa Biasella.