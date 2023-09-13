Rosh Hashanah Is This Weekend

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will be observed this weekend starting this Friday evening at sunset and ending at sunset on Sunday. During the weekend’s festivities, members of the Jewish faith will gather with family and friends to engage in prayer services and share traditional foods.

This weekend’s celebration begins a 10-day observance of the high holy days for Jews worldwide that will culminate with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the Jewish year, starting at sundown on Sunday, September 24, through sundown on Monday, September 25.

To all of our friends of the Jewish faith, please accept our wishes for “Shanah Tovah.”