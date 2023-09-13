Mayor, Council Races Highlight Tuesday Municipal Preliminary Election

By Adam Swift

Election officials expect a larger turnout for the Tuesday, Sept. 19 preliminary municipal election that features a hotly contested four-way race for mayor than for the city’s last mayoral preliminary election in 2015.

“The last mayoral municipal preliminary in 2015 had 22 percent turnout,” said Election Commissioner Paul Fahey. “Given the high level of interest in all races this year, I would expect the number to be higher.”

All four mayoral candidates should be very familiar with each other, having all served on the City Council together.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe was the Council President for the current legislative session until he stepped up to the Acting Mayor position when Brian Arrigo left the office earlier this year to take a position at the head of the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Joining Keefe on the ballot are three current councilors-at-large: Dan Rizzo (who served a term as mayor prior to Arrigo), Steve Morabito, and Gerry Visconti.

The top two candidates in the preliminary election will move onto the Nov. 7 general election.

The number of at-large councilors stepping aside to run for the corner office has also created heavy interest in those open at-large seats.

There will be a city-wide preliminary race for Councilor-at-Large, with 11 candidates on the ballot. The top ten candidates will move onto the Nov. 7 ballot in the race for the five at-large seats.

Anthony Zambuto and Marc Silvestri are the only two at-large incumbents on the ballot. They are joined in the race by Stephen Damiano, Jr., Michelle Kelley, Alexander Rhalimi, Edward Almeida, Anthony Parziale,

Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Robert J. Haas III, Donald Martelli, and Wayne Rose.

There are also preliminary races in Wards 1, 4, and 5 for ward council seats.

In Ward 1, incumbent and current Council President Pro Tem Joanne McKenna is being challenged by John Stamatopoulos and Brian Averback.

In Ward 4, Paul Argenzio, Gregory Murray, and Herby Jean-Baptiste are running for the seat that was held by Keefe.

In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers is being challenged by Randall Mondestin, Ralph Celestin, and Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

Fahey said his department is prepared for Tuesday’s election.

“Early voting started on Saturday (Sept. 9) and will run until Thursday (Sept. 14),” he said. “We have changed five precincts from the last election; all affected voters were sent postcards earlier this month. Anyone with questions about their voting location should call our office”

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling locations are:

Ward 1, Precincts 1,2: Beachmont Veterans Memorial School, 15 Everard St., Gymnasium, Bennington Street Entrance

Ward 1, Precinct 3: American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway

Ward 2, Precinct 1: Garfield Magnet School, 176 Garfield Ave., Gymnasium

Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3, and 3A: Carl Hyman Towers, 50 Walnut Ave.

Ward 3, Precincts 1, 2, 3: Revere High School, 101 School St., Gymnasium, Fieldhouse Entrance

Ward 4, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Staff Sergeant James J. Hill Elementary School, 51 Park Ave., Parking Lot Entrance

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 1A: Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard

Ward 5, Precincts 2, 3: Paul Revere School, 395 Revere St., Gymnasium

Ward 6, Precincts 1, 2, 3: West Revere Complex, A.C. Whelan School, 107 Newhall St., Gymnasium, Sargent Street Entrance