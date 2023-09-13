News Briefs

Early Voting Continues Through Thursday

Early voting is available for the Preliminary Election to all registered voters in the City of Revere. Registered voters wishing to cast an early ballot may do so in person at Revere City Hall, 281 Broadway on:

Weds., Sept. 13, 8 am-7pm

Thurs., Sept. 14, 8 am-5pm

The Pleasant Street entrance to Revere City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities.

Absentee Voting

The deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person, in the Election department, is Monday, September 18th at 12pm.

Voting on Election Day

Polling locations open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. A list of Wards, Precincts, and Polling Places can be found https://www.revere.org/departments/election-commission/where-do-i-vote or by visiting Secretary of State’s Website. You may also call the Election Department at (781) 286-8200, and we will look up the information for you.

Unofficial Results

After polls close at 8:00 p.m., the Election Department will receive and upload unofficial results on Revere.org.

For more info, or questions about elections, please contact the Election Department at 781-286-8200.

Tenth Annual Shirley Ave Cultural Festival

Join us for the 10th Annual Shirley Ave Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept 23, 2023 at Sandler Square, across from Centennial Ave, from 1-4 PM for an afternoon of Family Friendly fun. There will be music, food and entertainment. Rain location is the Garfield School Gym, 176 Garfield Ave.

If you can volunteer for the event, please go to http://bit.ly/2023SACF or email

Jasmin Bach at [email protected])

Health Officials Announce Third Human Case of WNV In State

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) last week announced the third human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a Massachusetts resident this year. The individual is a male in his 50s who was exposed in Hampden County.

The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate in the Greater Boston area (Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties), and in parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties. There are no additional risk level changes indicated at this time.

This is the third person with West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD. “It continues to be important for people to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including by using a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, draining standing water around their homes, and repairing window screens. Risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost.”

Trying to Find Your Unclaimed Property? Visit FindMassMoney.Gov

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has announced the latest grouping of names added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners.

Over 50,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belong to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth including West Newbury native, John Cena.

“We currently have over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury, and it could be yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Unclaimed property’s time is up; your time is now. So call our office today to begin the claims process.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. These accounts are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at https://www.findmassmoney.gov/ or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).