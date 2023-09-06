Kelley Joins Local Labor Unions in Protest

Special to the Journal

Revere At-Large City Council candidate Michelle Kelley joined working men and women from several local labor unions on August 31 to protest anti-worker policies, the latest demonstration that she’s willing to stand up to powerful interests on behalf of Revere families.

During a demonstration, at Hines U.S. Property Partners offices at One International Place in Boston, members from Iron Workers Local 7, Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3, and Laborers’ Local 22 protested the international real estate giant’s anti-union policies at its Chelsea Point project.

Michelle stood with, among others, Local 7 Business Agent Kevin Collins, Local 22 Business Manager/Secretary Treasurer Daniel Ottaviano, and Local 3 Field Representative James Daly to show her support for workers.