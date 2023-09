Special to the Journal

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe is endorsed by Former Representative Joe Kennedy III. The preliminary election date is September 19, 2023.

“Patrick Keefe is the best choice to be Revere’s next mayor. His hard work and dedication are second only to the care and compassion he brings to whatever he sets his mind to,” said Kennedy III. “My time in Revere showed me that it is a community that cares about results – and Patrick Keefe gets results.”