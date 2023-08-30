Revere’s Andrea Lauria Is the New Afternoon Voice at 104.1

By Melissa Moore-Randall

In July, a new and familiar voice joined the afternoon 104.1 radio team “Gregg and Freddy”. Lifelong resident, Andrea Lauria, is the new on air personality/traffic reporter weekdays from 2-7 p.m. “We share our lives with listeners as well as give away tickets, and we have fun segments for the week including Love Him or List Him, Normal or Not and Oops! Moments. I also provide traffic updates at 3, 3:40, 5, 6, 6:20 and 6:50 for Bostonians hitting the road.”

Lauria admits that after graduation from the University of New Hampshire, she felt lost and was not really sure what she wanted to do. She returned to her former middle school, the Susan B. Anthony Middle School, and worked as a substitute for the year. When summer arrived and school ended, she began researching jobs related to her Communications major.

“I ended up coming across a job listing for a Promotions Team at Audacy. I didn’t really understand what the job would be like until my first day. I soon realized it was essentially a street team for the radio stations including Mix 104.1, WEEI , Magic 1067, BIG 103. I was thrilled to be doing events around Boston and Gillette for sports events. When I first started, I found out that the morning show was looking for a traffic reporter to join the show as the previous one had just left. Even though it was only my first week I asked for the opportunity to audition. I auditioned for the morning show “Karson and Kennedy” but sadly did not get the job. I continued to work for the street team as well as substituting at the school.” Despite being disappointed, Lauria knew she had found her passion with radio and was not ready to give it up.

“I put my trust in the universe and hoped there was a reason for me not getting it. My sister Kayla asked me if I wanted to backpack around Europe for a month. Since I was unsure of my future, I decided to do it. It was an amazing experience, and I’m so glad we did it. When I got back I continued working both jobs with a new found inspiration from my travels. I was willing to try anything and put myself out there and started taking acting classes at Boston Casting. I knew I wanted to have a job in some form of the entertainment industry, music or film.”

In May while working at a Taylor Swift event for Mix 104.1, Lauria, a graduate of Revere High School, was asked to do an interview with Gregg, Freddy and Danielle Peroni (from Revere). “They thought I did a really good job. Danielle was leaving the show, and they were looking for a new traffic reporter and asked if I wanted to audition. I had to wait while they auditioned others, but on June 30th I got the call that I got the job! I was thrilled, nervous and excited.”

“I felt incredibly lucky to have another chance. For the future I am just excited to get more comfortable with my new position and just have fun! I’m blessed to have such a fun, amazing job, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Andrea is the daughter of Revere Police Officer Andrew Lauria and Stephanie Demarco and sister of Drew, Dante, Zoey, and step sister Kayla Parlante.