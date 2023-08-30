News Briefs

Post Office will be Closed to Celebrate Labor Day

Postal Service employees across the commonwealth will celebrate Labor Day as all Post Offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. There will be no delivery of mail on the Labor Day, with the exception of guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

As we celebrate our nation’s labor force, if you’re considering a new career or looking for work visit www.usps.com/careers and you can search, by state, for available jobs near you. As the Postal Service’s Delivering for America Plan transforms USPS into the premier shipping provider in the nation, we need your help moving the nations mail and are currently hiring for positions in your area.

Spectacular Bridges To Grace Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service issued four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps featuring striking photographs of bridges. The structures range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying, and all are important landmarks in their communities.

The Bridges stamps are intended for business mail users and are sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. Use of these stamps requires a special permit and a minimum quantity of 500 letters.

The stamp art features four bridges completed between 1938 and 2022: the multi-span steel through arch Arrigoni Bridge connecting the Connecticut municipalities of Middletown and Portland; the S-curved cable-stayed Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge between Council Bluffs, IA, and Omaha, NE; the steel truss Skydance Bridge topped by a public sculpture in Oklahoma City; and the basket-handle twin arch Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge connecting Bettendorf, IA, and Moline, IL.

Bridges are among the oldest structures created by humans. In ancient times, simple slabs of stone spanned slow moving rivers. And in modern times, concrete and steel are used to cover vast distances. While the materials and designs have evolved from utilitarian structures to engineering marvels, bridges remain integral parts of American life, with over 600,000 bridges in the United States. The construction of bridges is a way to reinvigorate communities economically as well as create landmarks of regional pride. Many modern bridges are designed for use by cyclists and pedestrians as well as motorists, capturing the imagination of human possibility.

Whether simply improving transit or vibrantly lighting the night with color-changing light displays, bridges remain vital connectors drawing together people, cities and the nation.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, used existing photographs to design these stamps.

Sept. is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a crucial time to raise awareness, remove stigmas, and provide education about suicide. Having conversations about suicide is important because it reduces the stigma associated with the topic. By allowing for more open and honest communication, individuals with suicidal ideations can feel more empowered to seek help and are less likely to feel alone. Currently, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. For ages 10-44, suicide is the second leading cause of death.

Anyone can participate in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. There are activities that individuals, schools, offices, churches, and all types of organizations can conduct to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

Visit www.jasonfoundation.com to download our Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Informational Packet. Look for Suicide Prevention Month under the How to Get Involved tab. Within the packet, there are ideas on how businesses, schools, religious institutions, athletic organizations, and even your family can become involved in spreading the message of suicide prevention.