On the Campaign Trail: Herby Jean-Baptiste Announces Candidacy for Ward 4 Council

Special to the Journal

Herby Jean-Baptiste has announced that he is a candidate seeking the Ward 4 City Council seat in the upcoming election. The following is his announcement.

“Hello, Neighbor, Sisters, and Brothers

My name is Herby Jean-Baptiste and my family and I have lived on Proctor Ave for the past 21 years. My wife, who works as a nurse, and I have been married for over 27 years and we have two sons.

As a candidate for Ward 4 I’m asking for your support and for you to join me in bringing a new voice to our City Council. I know that you will find a candidate and a neighbor who is dedicated, responsible and committed to advocating for positive change for better lives for our city’s residents.

For a decade, I took on the role of Organizer in the largest Healthcare Workers Union in the country (1199SEIU), actively engaging in initiatives to empower workers and advocate for their rights, with an immense sense of responsibility. I also was elected to the position of Vice President for the Nursing Home Division of 1199SEIU and held that position for an impressive duration of 15 years before retiring from the Union. During this time, I successfully contributed to improving the conditions and quality of care for individuals needing Long Term Care. I actively participated in the campaign to raise the minimum wage to $15/hr, and for paid family medical leave. I now am looking forward to putting that experience and commitment to work for our community.

I have a track record of dedication to the goals of winning improvements for those I’ve worked with in every position I’ve held; as a caregiver Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), union member, union Organizer and union officer. This dedication allowed me to work tirelessly for positive outcomes in every setting and I can’t wait to get to work on issues facing my neighbors in Ward 4.

When we’re successful in this campaign you’ll find I am a responsible representative. Ready to follow through with advocacy, leadership, and support for members of my constituency and for the entire city.

When I retired from my role as a Vice President of my Union, I knew I wouldn’t stop advocating for positive change and I’m excited about the opportunity to do that with you, in my community. With your support, your voice and your vote on September 19, I know we can elevate the voices of Ward 4 thereby strengthening our City’s government and making positive improvements for all of us.