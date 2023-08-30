Brian Averback Announces Candidacy for Ward 1 Council

Special to the Journal

Brian Averback has announced that he is a candidate for Ward 1 City Council. The following is his statement:

“My name is Brian Averback and I am running for Ward 1 City Councilor. I am currently a commissioner with the Revere Conservation Commission. I believe protecting our city and beaches from future flooding and environmental issues is very important. I have a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UNLV and always knew public service was something that was going to be a large part of my life.

Brian and his son, Maximilian

Averback.

Professionally I own an Estate Sale Company and Auction House. I’m a licensed Auctioneer and Real Estate Agent (I work out of Century 21 in Revere). I resell and appraise personal property for a living and I love what I do. If you need someone to negotiate on your behalf, there are very few better at it than me.

I’m a single father to an amazing five and a half year old son Maximilian. My father Alan Averback ran for School Committee when I was my son’s age and I remember that time fondly. I look forward to giving those memories to my son as well.

The main reason I am running. “We Need better solutions to current problems”.

• The crime and assaults are getting out of hand. Gas station employees and people walking on our beaches to visit our city should not have to fear for their safety. We need to increase the penalties in Revere for these actions so that people think twice before they commit an assault in our City.

• Infrastructure accountability. When something happens in our city there are many times we have no idea who to contact! It’s time that every road and area had a very simple place online to easily see who is responsible and for what.

• Less new apartments and more of what our city needs. If Wonderland is not going to be a High School it should be a state of the art 24 hour hospital with an emergency room. Our seniors deserve to have the best care. Right now there is nothing local and 24 hours that you would want to be driven to if you were in need of emergency care.

• Our roads are in complete disrepair. This is something that should have been fixed long ago. It’s time to make this a priority.

• The issue with the homeless in our city is getting bad. It is now a regular occurrence to see people sleeping outside of the Beachmont Post Office or pan handling for change at every stop light. There is a solution and we need to find it.

I am in a VERY tight race for this seat and I really need your support. Thank you!