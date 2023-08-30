McKenna Endorsed By Greater Boston Labor Council

Special to the Journal

The Greater Boston Labor Council has endorsed Joanne McKenna – Ward 1 Councillor, Revere for re-election to Revere City Council.

Chartered by the National AFL-CIO, the Greater Boston Labor Council’s mission is to improve the lives of working families within the 24 communities in our jurisdiction. Our goal is to build a movement of unions and workers to advocate for working family issues in city and town halls throughout Greater Boston. The Greater Boston Labor Council also seeks to reach out to progressive allies within our communities to form coalitions to advance the cause of economic justice.