Juan Pablo Jaramillo Endorsed by Local 103 Electrical Workers Union

Special to the Journal

Candidate for Councilor at-large Juan Pablo Jaramillo has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 103, one of the most influential labor unions in the Greater Boston area which includes Revere. The more than 10,000 workers at Local 103 that live or work in or around Revere have weighed in the crowded Revere City Council at-large race in support of Jaramillo citing his strong pro-worker and pro-union record and stances said Lou Antonellis the Business Manager and Financial Secretary for the union the “International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 is proud to endorse Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City-Council at-large. Juan is a powerful advocate for working people and has a strong record delivering results for Revere. That’s why we trust him to stand strong for working families as Revere’s next city councilor, At Large. Together, we will build a Revere that works for working people.”

Jaramillo, a union member, has centered his campaign around making Revere a city for and by working families. He was excited by the endorsement saying, that “IBEW Local 103 is powering a working class movement that creates sustainable jobs and strong contracts with good wages and good benefits. I am in this race to fight for the working people they represent and to be a partner in ensuring that Revere is the most pro-union, pro-worker city north of Boston. I am humbled by the support of the union and look forward to partnering with them to continue to deliver for our residents.”

This is the latest of endorsements for Jaramillo who has received the support of former and current Revere elected officials, state officials that represent Revere, and organizations like the Environmental League of Massachusetts, Run For Something, Climate Cabinet and others. The council race field is set and a preliminary election scheduled for September 19th. Of the 11 at-large candidates, only 10 will move on to the General Election which will be held on November 7.