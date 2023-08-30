Grant To Assist Local Police With Domestic Violence Resources

By Adam Swift

The police department is applying for the annual Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program once again this year.

The $20,227 the department is seeking will help fund school and community outreach programs, as well as to expand and enhance domestic violence services, according to Police Chief David Callahan.

“Since Covid, domestic violence cases and matters have dramatically increased, and the numbers continue to be up and high, so we use that for additional training and supplementing the domestic violence unit with overtime,” said Callahan.

Some of the community outreach initiatives funded in part through the JAG program include the boxing program for the schools and the honor guard.

“The grant money is necessary and helps us supplement these other matters … that saves us $20,000 out of our regular budget,” said Callahan.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro asked Callahan how the domestic violence unit works and if the officers receive any additional training.

“Currently, we have a lieutenant who oversees all the domestic violence matters, so he reviews the cases,” said Callahan. “We also have a victim witness advocate who also assists the victims.”

In addition, Callahan said the department has officers assigned to shifts who have been given additional training in domestic violence matters who can assist the domestic violence unit.

Additionally, Callahan stated that the JAG program funds can be used to assist in domestic violence matters through conduction follow up, attending meetings, providing transportation to court or a safe space, attending domestic violence related events hosted by other departments or agencies, and updating the department’s website, as needed, with domestic violence resources.