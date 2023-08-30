Appreciation: Patricia Jones, Owner Of Mr. Flower Shop, 82

Patricia “Pat” Jones served admirably in local organizations such as the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs and as a member of the “Red Hats,” a women’s community service- oriented club.

She was kind, cordial, and very generous, making donations annually to the Revere Little League, Revere High School, and other groups.

But Patricia “Pat” Jones – who died on Aug. 12 at the age of 82 – will be best remembered as the beloved and dedicated owner of the longtime flower shop, Mr. Flower, at the corner of Broadway, diagonal to Cushman Avenue. Residents and motorists would see “Pat” standing proudly in front of her popular shop just beyond the busy intersection.

“My mother originally owned two flower shops, Mr. Flower (which opened in 1986), and Mrs. Flower, which was at the other end of Broadway near City Hall Pharmacy,” said her son, Stephen Jones. “She converged the shops into one location in the mid-1990s. A lot of people would recognize and greet her outside the shop. She was known as the tall woman with blonde hair.”

Stephen said his mother owned and operated the Mr. Flower store for 31 years before closing it a decade ago. The shop was a huge success under Pat’s leadership, serving customers from Topsfield to Woburn to Quincy, in addition to the Revere residents who loyally made Mr. Flower their No. 1 destination for flowers for all occasions.

“It was a family business and I worked there and delivered flowers,” said Stephen. “My aunts, my uncle Marty, the whole family would help her out.”

Customers would often call upon “Pat” as the florist for weddings in Boston. “She was very popular. I know she did weddings at the Hynes Convention Center, for example,” related Stephen. “My mother ran a very successful business, and she was quite proud of that. The downstairs area in the building was for storage, and we had refrigeration equipment, balloon service – we did the entire array of everything there.”

Despite running a busy flower shop, Pat Jones always found the time to help the community.

“She was the president of the Ladies Sodality at Saint Anthony’s Church,” Stephen recalled. “She was a trustee of the Revere Public Library. She was always trying to do better for the City of Revere.”

Stephen, who played in Revere Little League as a youth, said his mother took pride in the league’s sponsor’s plaque that adorned the wall of the flower shop. “Pat” also assisted the Revere League for Special Needs. She was an attendee at Revere social events.

“My mother loved being in the community and interacting with people,” said Stephen. “All the public officials, like Mayors Colella and Haas, knew my mother very well. She’s left a great legacy. She was devoted to Revere her whole life.”

Mrs. Jones also leaves a daughter, Patty Reed, and her husband, Robert Reed, a granddaughter, Shannon Reed, and several nieces and nephews.