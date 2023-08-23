The Summer Chronicles of K9 Charlie

By Melissa Moore-Randall

In April, the Revere community was introduced to the city’s first Therapy/Comfort K9 dog. Charlie, a full bred Black English Labrador, who is about six months old, serves as the official Community/School Resource Therapy/Comfort Dog. According to Charlie, his main duties are to provide comfort and love to people in emergency or crisis situations, or when loving animals are needed the most.

However, in a few short months, Charlie has become a celebrity across the city. After school let out in June, Charlie started his official training and has been busy attending many of the city’s most popular summer events. Earlier in July, Charlie and his handler/Pawpa RPD Officer Bryan Brenes took some time to visit the annual RHS Summer Basketball Camp. Charlie visited with campers, gave some love and comfort, and showed off his hoop skills. Could he be the next Canine Harlem Globetrotter? Many wonder if Charlie’s days and nights working out at the Revere Boxing and Outreach Program could be why he has turned so athletic and fit. Charlie also visited Acting Mayor Pat Keefe’s Office and the Revere Senior Center. Charlie temporarily took over the helm of Acting Mayor and appeared pretty cozy in the office of Revere’s top boss. Revere’s seniors were excited to spend an afternoon with Charlie and enjoying all of his love and comfort. He loved meeting so many spectacular residents.

K9 Charlie had some official police duties working at the annual National Night Out. National Night Out is an event to enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement and bring both together under positive circumstances. Charlie really enjoyed seeing the community coming together during his first National Night Out. Charlie wrapped up his summer duties participating in the RPD Special Operations division during the annual Row Row Row in Revere. Charlie provided lots of love and comfort to the weary and brave rowers who helped raise money for Autism Awareness. This year’s event raised close to $50,000.

However, the highlight of the summer for Charlie was officially being sworn in as Revere’s Community/School Resource comfort dog. Charlie was sworn in along with four new RPD two-legged recruits by Acting Mayor Pat Keefe in an exciting ceremony. Charlie ended his summer adventures last week when he officially completed his Puppy Star Training. It was a really proud day for K9 Charlie and his Pawpa Officer Brenes.

However, the summer was not all work and no play for Revere’s favorite four-legged friend. Charlie spent time swimming, vacationing in Maine, getting treated to some Starbucks Puppachinos and hanging out with his canine buddy, Echo, who is the Revere Police Explosive Detection Dog. As school reopens next week, students, teachers, and staff will be welcomed by K9 Charlie as he helps everyone get adjusted to being back to school and doing what he does best … providing comfort and love.

To learn more about K9 Charlie and his daily adventures, you can follow him on Instagram at charlie_rpd_comfortK9. He now has over 1,100 followers.