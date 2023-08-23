ARL Hosting Adult Dog Adopt-a-thon Event

Special to the Journal

Add a pup to your pack during the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) five-day Dog Adopt-a-thon event at ARL’s three Animal Care & Adoption Centers (Boston, Dedham, and Brewster – Cape Cod) through Saturday, Aug. 26.

For this adoption event, adoption fees will be waived for dogs one-year and older. Meet our adoptable dogs online.

With many potential adopter’s eyes being drawn to the cuteness of puppies, sometimes older dogs can be overlooked, spending more time in a shelter environment instead of the home they deserve. While young adult dogs can still exhibit the energy and playfulness of a puppy, unlike their puppy counterparts, young adult dogs are often potty trained and have already learned basic manners and skills.

ARL’s Adoption Forward, a conversation-based adoption matching process, will remain the same during this event. If you have another dog in your home, please bring them with you to meet the dog you are interested in adopting. Adoptions are first come first serve, as ARL is unable to place holds on any dogs during this event.

Visit an ARL Animal Care & Adoption Center from Aug. 22 through August 26 from 1:00 -6:00 p.m.:

Boston: 10 Chandler St.

Dedham: 55 Anna’s Place

Brewster (Cape Cod): 3981 Main St.

For photos of some of the dogs available during this adoption event, please visit the Dropbox folder using the following link:

https://tinyurl.com/RJ-ARL-ADOPTATHON.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is an unwavering champion for animals in need, committed to keeping them safe and healthy in habitats and homes. Founded in 1899, ARL provides high-quality veterinary care, adoption, and rescue services; while also confronting the root causes of animal cruelty and neglect through innovative community programs, police investigations, and public advocacy. In 2022, ARL served 20,601 animals throughout Massachusetts. ARL is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. The Animal Rescue League of Boston does not receive government grants or public funding and relies on the generosity of our supporters to help animals in need. For more information please visit arlboston.org.